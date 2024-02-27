Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,025 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.45% of WEX worth $35,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WEX opened at $221.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.05 and a 200 day moving average of $191.85. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $224.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In related news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $1,290,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,130.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,899 shares of company stock worth $13,922,704 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

