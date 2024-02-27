Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,249,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,483,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.33% of Vertiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $5,583,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $5,413,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $69,482,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vertiv by 11.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,572,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,510,000 after acquiring an additional 165,869 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRT stock opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $67.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 1.69%.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

