West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.92.

WFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Fraser Timber

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $76.05 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.17.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.