Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on W. Guggenheim cut their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Wayfair from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.68.

Shares of W opened at $52.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,472.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,616. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

