Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,490 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $66,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $383.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.81. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.05 and a 12-month high of $433.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

