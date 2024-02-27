Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises approximately 1.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $14,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCN. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.31.

Get Our Latest Report on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $167.32. 630,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,226. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $171.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.