Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $16.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $13.97 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.63.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
