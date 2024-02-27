Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $0.0115 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $1.02 million and $180,247.84 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 88,787,966 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

