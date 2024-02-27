Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the retailer on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Walmart has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walmart to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. 2,892,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,766,828. The stock has a market cap of $159.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Walmart from $61.67 to $63.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $62.33 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $65,536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,544,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,125,594,514.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $65,536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,544,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,125,594,514.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210,694 shares of company stock worth $2,161,123,275. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,876 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.