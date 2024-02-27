W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $85.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WRB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 48,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,622. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.91. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $213,635,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

