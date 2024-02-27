W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Reduced by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.40. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 104.24%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

