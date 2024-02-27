Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,657 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $62,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $261.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $261.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.40 and its 200-day moving average is $218.46.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,982 shares of company stock worth $2,685,762 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

