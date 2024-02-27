Vulcan Forged PYR Hits One Day Volume of $17.44 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $205.37 million and approximately $17.44 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $7.31 or 0.00012866 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015422 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00016057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,898.73 or 1.00163459 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001188 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.00189425 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008706 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.32895505 USD and is up 5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $24,531,282.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

