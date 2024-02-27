VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.86

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.86 and last traded at $73.86, with a volume of 1261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Get VSE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VSE

VSE Price Performance

VSE Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in VSE by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,165,000 after buying an additional 350,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VSE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 495,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.