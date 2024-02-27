Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,204 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.7% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5,907.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 217,333 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $281.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.56. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $285.95. The company has a market cap of $517.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

