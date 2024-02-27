Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 86 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.00.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $877.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $823.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $783.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $891.88.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

