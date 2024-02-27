Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 715 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after buying an additional 347,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $146.49 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

