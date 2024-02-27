Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,879 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,423 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,291 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $210,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,432.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,903 shares of company stock worth $5,270,955 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

