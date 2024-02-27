Vinva Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,040 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.78.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

