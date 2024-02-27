Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.74 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

