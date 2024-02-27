Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 138.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 182,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,534,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk stock opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.21. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $155.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

