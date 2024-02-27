Vinva Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

