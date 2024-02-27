Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,248,000 after buying an additional 507,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,418,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after buying an additional 662,825 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.46. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $149.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.42.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

