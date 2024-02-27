Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 9,280 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 65.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average of $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $60,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,415.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $60,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,415.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

