Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $37.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $40.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.81. 34,358,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $78.98.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after buying an additional 4,854,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,638,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

