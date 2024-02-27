Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,611,000 after buying an additional 124,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,630,000 after acquiring an additional 135,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,781 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,813,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,388,000 after acquiring an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total transaction of $201,979.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at $25,174,603.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total transaction of $201,979.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at $25,174,603.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,675 shares of company stock worth $7,838,529. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,413. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.77. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

