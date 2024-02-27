Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0621 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.27 million and $14,620.87 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,988.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.51 or 0.00527328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00129900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00049120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00227909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00143768 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00028591 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,820,535 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

