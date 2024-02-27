Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,853 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.2% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 8,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,027,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $2,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,720 shares of company stock worth $2,600,479 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,109,088. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

