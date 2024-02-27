Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,479. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $39.63. 4,827,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,129,035. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

