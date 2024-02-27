VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.59% of VeriSign worth $122,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after buying an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VeriSign by 123.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in VeriSign by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after acquiring an additional 187,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,136,000 after acquiring an additional 173,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $119,737.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,122.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,113 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,717 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.4 %

VRSN stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.86. The stock had a trading volume of 187,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.60.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

