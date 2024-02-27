Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.80

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 2175119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 1.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

