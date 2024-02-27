Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Veradigm by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Veradigm by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

