Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Veradigm has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

