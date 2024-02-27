Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,343. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $156.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.22.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

