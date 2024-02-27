Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,960,000 after buying an additional 68,414 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,885. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

