Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stake Lifted by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $101.17.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

