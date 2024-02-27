Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $134,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $465.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $468.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

