Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,587 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,661,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.72. 623,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,784. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

