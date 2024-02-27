VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,161 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $45,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMLC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 372,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,242. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

