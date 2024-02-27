Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,331 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 4.73% of Sleep Number worth $25,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 20.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 15.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84,449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.7% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Sleep Number Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. 399,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,763. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

