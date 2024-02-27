Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 842,350 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,174,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 842,350 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $40,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

MWA traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. 643,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,290. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $42,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,644. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

