Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 294,391 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294,391 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises 2.0% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.65% of Jabil worth $105,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,791,000 after acquiring an additional 267,049 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of JBL traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.98. 564,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.16 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

