Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 146,470 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 146,470 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.79% of Cabot worth $30,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cabot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.13. The stock had a trading volume of 116,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.24. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.28 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

