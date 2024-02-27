Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 14,200 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $22,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 65,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 92,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $150.77. 368,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $153.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day moving average is $125.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

View Our Latest Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.