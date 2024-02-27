Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $33,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.94. The stock had a trading volume of 261,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.49 and its 200 day moving average is $212.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.