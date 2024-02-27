Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 91,046 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,046 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.6% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $85,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.47. 742,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.50 and its 200 day moving average is $182.34.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

