Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $38.97 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 72,411 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 1.28% of Amedisys worth $38,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $67,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.1 %

AMED stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.64.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

