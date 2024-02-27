Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $26.70 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $26,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after buying an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.16. The company had a trading volume of 832,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,809. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $260.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 111.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

