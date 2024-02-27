Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $21.03 Million Stock Holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,923 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 3.73% of Enhabit worth $21,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Enhabit by 404.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Enhabit during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 104.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period.

Shares of Enhabit stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 119,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.01. Enhabit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

