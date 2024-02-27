Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $36,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.67. 261,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $204.67. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

